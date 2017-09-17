Gina Rodriguez was show-stopping on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in a gorgeous, plunging red gown!

Gina Rodriguez may not be nominated at the Emmys tonight, but that didn’t stop her from bringing her fashion A-game to the red carpet! Rocking a red, deep V gown, the Jane The Virgin star stunned her way down the carpet. Presenting at tonight’s show, which starts at 8 PM ET on CBS, Gina is all set to give one lucky person their Emmy award! Click here to see the best red carpet looks from the Emmy Awards.

One of the best dressed of the night, Gina’s dressed was red hot and sparkling! Long sleeve and plunging, Gina’s dress was absolutely eye-catching. The actress added gorgeous, diamond-drop earrings and wore her hair up to show off the sparkling jewels! The elegant look was a fave on the carpet! Red was a popular color at the Emmys this evening, with Sarah Hyland, Nicole Kidman, Heidi Klum and Issa Rae were totally striking in the hot color!

While Gina’s Jane The Virgin isn’t nominated for an Emmy, we definitely see many awards in her future with her newly-announced CW series tentatively titled Illegal, about DACA and immigrants coming to the US. That’s just one of the two immigrant-related series Gina is working on right now. The other show, Have Mercy, is also in the works with CBS. “For years this is all I wanted to do. Bring Latino stories to the screen to create love, tolerance and empathy. LATINOS STAND UP!” Gina wrote on Twitter after announcing her new projects. SO exciting!

