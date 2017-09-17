‘Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood Stuns In A Custom Jeremy Scott White Suit At The Emmys

Evan Rachel Wood was white-hot in a pantsuit at the Emmys and looked so gorgeous! Get all the deets on her custom look!

Who says you can’t wear white after Labor Day? Well, Evan Rachel Wood isn’t a rule follower and good thing! The Emmy-nominated Westworld actress won the red carpet on Sunday night with her custom Moschino suit. Joining a number of actresses, including Priyanka Chopra, Millie Bobby Brown, and Sofia Vergara, Evan Rachel was white-hot and on-trend! Click here for pictures of best dressed from the Emmys red carpet.

Evan Rachel Wood stunned wearing white, wide-leg trousers paired with a bustier top with coat tails and a cropped jacket all by Jeremy Scott for Moschino. Her hair was twisted up in a sparkling clip and she kept her jewels simple with teardrop diamonds. Evan Rachel also accessorized with a matching white clutch that had some gold and diamond detailing. Her beauty look was classic and elegant, just like her overall look, with a berry lip and bright eyes. Loving it!

Evan Rachel Wood is nominated in the category of Lead Actress, Drama, at the 69th Emmy Awards. In the tough category, she’s up against Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder), Claire Foy (The Crown), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Keri Russell (The Americans) and Robin Wright (House Of Cards). Talking to E! News on the red carpet, Evan Rachel told Giuliana Rancic, “It’s amazing [to be nominated] and it’s an incredible category. I think I love each and every actresses, so whatever happens it’s going to be amazing.” We couldn’t agree more! And we can’t wait for season 2 of Westworld, which is set to come to HBO in Spring 2018!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Evan Rachel Wood’s white-hot look at the Emmys? Make sure you follow along all of HollywoodLife’s coverage of the Emmys!