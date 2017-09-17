Eric Bolling, Jr.’s Reported GF Reveals They Split Before His Untimely Death: He Was ‘Amazing’

Ciara Medlin may have split from Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. before his shocking death, but that hasn’t stopped her from mourning. Ciara revealed how the two remained friends up until his life was tragically cut short.

Ciara Medlin, 19, and Eric Chase Bolling, Jr., 19, may have split before his untimely passing, but that didn’t diminish the pain she felt after he was found dead in his bed on Sept. 8. Ciara, who had reportedly been the University of Colorado at Boulder student’s girlfriend up until they broke up right before his death, told DailyMail.com on Sept. 15 they were still the best of friends. “My favorite memories are of our car rides, endless laughs and constant fun,” she said to the outlet. “We would sing songs, have dance battles and make late night runs to Fatshack.” Click here to see the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017.

The nursing attendant and model went on to say that Eric Jr., the son of disgraced Fox News anchor Eric Bolling, was truly a wonderful friend. “He was such an amazing person inside and out – I have never met anyone like him,” Ciara told DailyMail.com. “I love Eric and he was one of the best people I ever met.” We couldn’t feel worse for Ciara and Eric Jr.’s family and other friends, especially because we still don’t have an official cause of death for the economics student. An autopsy was recently conducted, and his friend Wayne Carter, 21, does not believe that Eric Jr. committed suicide, though he said he was partying and doing drugs the night before his death.

Ciara has mourned the loss of Eric Jr. through a gallery of beautiful pics she posted to Instagram on Sept. 9, the day after his death. “rest easy to one of the first, closest, and best friends i ever had in boulder,” Eric Jr.’s ex captioned the gallery of pics of the she and the college student and his pals at school. “my heart aches and you didn’t deserve this. thank you for the memories, stay boolin, Bolling. rest in peace. we will miss you angel.” The gallery has since been removed.

