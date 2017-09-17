Emmys Style: Best Beauty Looks On Sarah Hyland, Reese Witherspoon & More

It’s TV’s biggest night and stars like Sarah Hyland, Lea Michele, Julianne Hough and more stunned on the red carpet. See the best beauty looks of the night here!

Held live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, Calif. on September 17, the Emmy Awards celebrated the best in television. Of course, we saw so many of our favorite actresses from shows like This Is Us, Big Little Lies and Modern Family — read about the best beauty looks of the night right here!

Makeup artist Allan Avendano created Sarah Hyland’s look using Avon makeup. Her whole look was very monochromatic with red and orange tones — they looked amazing against her skin tone and her red dress! She wore her hair down, in stunning retro waves. Stylist Ryan Richman created the look with Paul Mitchell’s new NEON styling line.

Julianne Hough rocked a gorgeous deep side part, with her hair pulled into a chic ponytail with a black ribbon accent. Her makeup was pretty and pink — pink cheeks and lips, with a dramatic, retro black eyeliner. Issa Rae from Insecure wore COVERGIRL makeup — she’s the newest ambassador for the brand! She rocked a very smokey eye and nude lips.

Millie Bobby Brown looked like a ballerina with her hair pulled tightly back and her skin fresh and dewy. BLL’s Laura Dern got ready with her glam squad — Deborah Lippmann on nails, Ryan Trygstad on hair and Stephen Sollitto for makeup. Stephen captured Laura’s beauty using Avon products! Lea Michele got gorgeous hair thanks to Sarah Potempa and her innovative tool, The Beachwaver. Will & Grace star Debra Messing hit the carpet with sleek and straight hair, styled by Ted Gibson.

Heidi Klum looked magical thanks to a half up hairstyle by Lorenzo Martin, who used Kenra Professional products. Her makeup was done by Linda Hay. Heidi posted a time lapse video of her getting ready for the show, and it was so cool to see her glam squad in action! Nicole Kidman’s hair was styled by Kylee Health using Living Proof products. Nicole is nominated for “Best Movie/Mini Actress” for her role in Big Little Lies. Has anyone deserved anything more!?

Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan did the look for Tatiana Maslany using Avon products. Joseph Maine styled SNL funny ladies Kate Mckinnon and Vanessa Bayer. Remington celebrity hair stylist Richard Marin styled Tina Fey and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Suave Professionals stylist Marc Mena did Chrissy Metz‘s hair — we literally cannot watch one episode of This Is Us without crying! Yvonne Strahovski, who stars in Handmaid’s Tale, was styled by Clariss Rubenstein, who used the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. The Sinner star Jessica Biel was styled by Adir Abergal, who used the Dyson Hair Dryer as well.

