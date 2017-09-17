Ariel Winter, Sophie Turner & 16 More Of The Sexiest Emmys Dresses Of All-Time

The Emmys red carpet has been the place for some seriously sexy fashion. From Ariel Winter’s gorgeous sheer dress to Sophie Turner’s black lace number, these are the sexiest Emmys dresses of all-time!

The Emmy Awards are always a place for celebrities to bring their fashion A game. The Emmys are the first big awards show of the season, and the stars want to make a statement. The 2016 Emmys featured several sexy gowns that took our breath away. Modern Family star Ariel Winter, 19, stole the show in a stunning sheer dress that sparkled and shined on the red carpet. The look was very reminiscent of a dress Kylie Jenner, 20, wore the week before the show. These two have incredible style, that’s for sure!

Emilia Clarke, 30, channeled her inner Khaleesi in a super hot gown by Atelier Versace. The sparkling, strapless pink dress fit the Game of Thrones star like a glove. Emilia’s gown featured a sweetheart neckline that made her look even sexier. Emilia’s co-star Sophie Turner, 21, looked like a true queen in a sheer black lace gown with a cinched waist and flowing skirt. Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, 35, made sure all eyes were on her when she stepped out onto the red carpet in a sexy one-shouldered gown.

Gwen Stefani, 47, was the epitome of glam in a silver two-piece outfit that was embellished with a plunging neckline and metal cutouts. Blake Lively, 30, proved she was a fashionista from the very beginning when she walked the red carpet in 2009 wearing a plunging red dress that made the world gasp. We should have just crowned her the queen of fashion then! Take a look at the other sexy Emmys dresses by looking through our gallery now!

