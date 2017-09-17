Emmys Live Stream 2017 — Watch The Emmy Awards Online

Shine bright! The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards air on Sept. 17, so many of your favorite A-list actors and actresses will be honored at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Find out who wins BIG by tuning into our live stream at 8 pm ET!

Lights, camera, action! Hollywood’s elite will be gathering under one roof for the highly anticipated 2017 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. It’s definitely going to be a night of epic proportions, since Stephen Colbert, 53, will be serving as the host with the most. The A-listers will be dressed to impress for the special occasion, hitting the red carpet before going inside for the star-studded ceremony. TV-lovers are in for a treat, since there’s mix of newcomers and old favorites facing off for prizes. SNL and Westworld are both leading the pack after scoring an impressive 22 nominations, which is no small feat! Don’t miss a second of the action by watching via live stream using the CBS All-Access app on your computer, tablet, or connected TV device. Click the link below!

Several fan-favorite shows received some serious love this year. NBC’s This Is Us was nominated for Drama Series and a few of its talented cast members made the roster. Chrissy Metz is up for Supporting Actress and Ron Cephas Jones is nominated for Supporting Actor. Even Gerald McRaney, Brian Tyree Henry and Denis O’Hare were all nominated. The binge-worthy Netflix series Stranger Things earned an impressive 18 nods and The Handmaid’s Tale, Feud: Bette and Joan and Big Little Lies will also be vying for a prize, so the competition will be tough across the board!

When it comes to the best lead actor in a drama series, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown will be up against heavy hitters like Anthony Hopkins from Westworld, Liev Schreiber from Ray Donovan and Kevin Spacey from House of Cards. It’s also going to be a tough call in the drama category for the women, since HTGAWM star Viola Davis will be facing off against other worthy contenders like The Crown‘s Claire Foy, Elisabeth Moss from The Handmaid’s Tale, and House Of Cards star Robin Wright. They all nailed it, but it’ll be exciting to see who walks away with an award!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think should win big at the 2017 Emmys? Tell us, below!