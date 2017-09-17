Emmys: Carrie Fisher, Bill Paxon & More Honored During Heartbreaking ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute

So sad! Mary Tyler Moore, Carrie Fisher, Bill Paxon and Jerry Lewis were just a few of the beloved television icons who were honored during the heartbreaking ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sep. 17.

The In Memoriam segment at the Emmys is always a serious tearjerker, as we say goodbye to all the truly amazing talents we lost in the past year. But with the passing of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Jerry Lewis, Bill Paxton, Don Rickles, Florence Henderson, Roger Moore, Martin Landau, Erin Moran, Craig Sager, Sam Shepard, Alan Thicke and so many more stars who touched our hearts, 2017’s tribute was even more difficult. Accompanied by the beautiful voice of Hamilton star, Christopher Jackson, singing Stevie Wonder’s “As,” we couldn’t help but get chills. Since mid-September last year there has been over 50 influential members of the entertainment community who have passed away. Although there were so many laughs during the Stephen Colbert hosted show on Sep. 17, this tribute was definitely the one that touched us the most. See pics of the saddest celebrity deaths of the past year!

Out of all the stars who we lost Mary Tyler Moore’s passing may have been the hardest to handle. The beloved actress, who was 80 at the time of her death, won 7 Emmy Awards, the SAG lifetime achievement and was inducted by the TV academy into their hall of fame. But more than the accolades, Mary became part of our hearts and souls with her roles in The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and so many more. She will truly be missed as will another TV icon Florence Henderson who became everyone’s surrogate mother as Carol Brady on the The Brady Bunch. Although Carrie Fisher was best known as Princess Leia in the culture shifting Star Wars movies, she also lit up the screen and was a three-time Emmy nominee for guest turns on 30 Rock, Catastrophe and her variety special Wishful Drinking. The 60-year-old star suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23 2016. Whats even more heartbreaking is that only one day after Carrie’s death, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, 84, died of a fatal stroke. Here are more entertainment icons we lost in the past year. #Hamilton Star Christopher Jackson sings Stevie Wonder's 'As' for the #Emmys In Memoriam pic.twitter.com/EoUjWfOIBL — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 18, 2017

