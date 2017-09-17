Hottest Couples Emmys 2017 — Sterling K. Brown & Wife Ryan & More Rule Red Carpet

The Emmys are all about celebrating TV and part of that means bringing out the actors who make our favorite shows — and their sweethearts! Here are Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan and more of the cutest couples on the 2017 Emmys red carpet!

While we are definitely interested to see who takes home an Emmy tonight, Sept. 17, we are also pretty obsessed with who they are arriving with! Some of our fave celebrity couples attended the 2017 Emmy Awards this year and the pics of them flaunting their PDA on the red carpet are just adorable! Everyone loves a good love story, especially in Hollywood. There are so few relationships that stand the test of time in Tinseltown that watching cute pairs like This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe stand united at an award show is just heartwarming. Check out pics of Sterling and Ryan more of the cutest couples at the 2017 Emmys in the gallery above!

Tons of stars walked the 2017 Emmys’ red carpet with their love, including late night host James Corden, who brought along his pregnant wife Julia Carey. Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy looked like complete couple goals as he fluffed out the train of her dress for her when it got tangled while they were posing for pics! It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars (and real life spouses) Kaitlin Olson and her hubby Rob McElhenney rolled up totally ready to party and, as he tweeted, “drink all the free booze.” We absolutely love how adorable these couples are on camera and in real life! Click here to see other stars on the Emmys’ red carpet!

Some members of these cute pairs were up for special awards at tonight’s ceremony, including Sterling and James. It looks like they were definitely happy to have the support of their significant other while awaiting the results. No one can truly calm your nerves like your bae!

