Emmy Winners 2017 — Full List: Kate McKinnon & More

The biggest night in television has arrived. So, who took home the trophies? We’re updating our list all night.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Regina King, American Crime

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, FEUD

Jackie Hoffman, FEUD

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Judith Light, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Viola Davis, HTGAWM

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

BEST WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale

Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg, The Americans

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul

Peter Morgan, The Crown

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan, Westworld

OUTSTANDING COMEDY

Atlanta

black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

BEST DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley

Morgan Sackett, Veep

David Mandel, Veep

Dale Stern, Veep

TV MOVIE

Black Mirror (“San Junipero”)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

The Wizard of Lies

LIMITED SERIES

Big Little Lies

Fargo

FEUD

Genius

The Night Of

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, FEUD

Susan Sarandon, FEUD

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Alfred Molina, FEUD

Stanley Tucci, FEUD

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

REALITY SHOW COMPETITION

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

VARIETY TALK SERIES

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

