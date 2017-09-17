Emmy Winners 2017 — Full List: Kate McKinnon & More
The biggest night in television has arrived. So, who took home the trophies? We’re updating our list all night.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Regina King, American Crime
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, FEUD
Jackie Hoffman, FEUD
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Judith Light, Transparent
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
OUTSTANDING DRAMA
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Viola Davis, HTGAWM
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
BEST WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale
Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg, The Americans
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Peter Morgan, The Crown
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan, Westworld
OUTSTANDING COMEDY
Atlanta
black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
BEST DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley
Morgan Sackett, Veep
David Mandel, Veep
Dale Stern, Veep
TV MOVIE
Black Mirror (“San Junipero”)
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
The Wizard of Lies
LIMITED SERIES
Big Little Lies
Fargo
FEUD
Genius
The Night Of
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, FEUD
Susan Sarandon, FEUD
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Alfred Molina, FEUD
Stanley Tucci, FEUD
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
REALITY SHOW COMPETITION
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
VARIETY TALK SERIES
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
HollywoodLifers, who are you pulling for?