Elisabeth Moss Is Drop Dead Gorgeous While Winning An Emmy — Get Her Look

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ star Elisabeth Moss looked amazing on stage at the Emmys on Sept. 17. Get her exact look beauty look here.

It was obvious that Elisabeth Moss would be a winner at the Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, and her beauty and fashion were winning looks as well. She looked amazing at the show, wearing a pink Prabal Gurung strapless dress and Forevermark Diamonds. Her soft and subtle makeup was expertly applied by Daniel Martin with Dior makeup.

Her hair was done by Tommy Buckett, who used the drugstore fave Garnier for her amazing hairstyle. Here’s how to get the exact look!

“STEP 1: To prep, apply to damp hair Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Blow Dry Cream. Using a large round brush, blow dry hair around brush to create body and shine.

STEP 2: Next, using a large barrel curling iron, curl hair from root to end. Pin curls tight and allow to cool and set in order to hold shape for an extended period of time. Spray while pinned with Garnier Fructis Style Flexible Control Hairspray.”

“STEP 3: Once cooled, remove pins from curls. For additional body, clip in hair extensions that are the same length as hair.

STEP 4: To create even more body, back comb hair and then brush out with a bristle brush. While brushing out, spray Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Dry Shampoo.

STEP 5: To finish, push curls from face and apply mist of Fructis Style Frizz Guard to eliminate flyaways and provide a silky, shiny finish.”

She looked absolutely stunning and we are so happy that she took home an Emmy!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Elisabeth Moss’s Emmys dress, hair and makeup?