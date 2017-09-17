Donald Glover Shockingly Announces He’s Expecting 2nd Child After Winning 2 Emmys

Donald Glover’s going to be a 2-time dad! Even better, he announced it in THE most epic way while accepting his 2nd major award at the 2017 Emmys! Watch the memorable moment here.

Donald Glover, 33, had a huge night at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17. Not only was the comedian the first black person to win for director of a comedy, but he also won an Emmy for best actor in a comedy — all for his hit show Atlanta. That’s not all though. While accepting award number two, Donald dropped a major baby bombshell — revealing he’s expecting a second bundle of joy! Click here to see pics of the cutest couples on the Emmys’ red carpet.

After thanking his one-year-old son for being a joy in his life, the star then briefly mentioned his “unborn baby,” thanking him/her too. The comment was so quick and subtle, it was easy to miss. But after all, that’s totally Donald’s style, as he’s super private about her personal life. While his first child, whom he had with his girlfriend, was born in “early 2016,” fans only learned of the boy’s sex at this year’s Golden Globes nearly a year later. His name has still yet to be released.

“I really want to say thank you to my son and the mother of my son for making me believe in people again and things being possible, so thank you,” Donald stealthily said at the time, while accepting his Globe. This guy truly knows how to announce the biggest news in the most casual ways!

Aside from his history-making Emmy win for best director, Donald is also the first director to win for a show he acted in since Alan Alda won for MASH back in 1977. While accepting the huge honor, the actor thanked his parents, who he brought with him, his brother, FX, and his best friend Hiro Murai who he says taught him everything about directing. Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Donald dropped his baby bombshell at the Emmys?