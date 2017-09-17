Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin Fight Ends In A Draw After Ferocious Rounds

What a match! Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez just battled it out in the rings for 12 rounds, ultimately ending in a draw! Here’s the details!

It was arguably the most-talked-about fight in boxing history and it did not disappoint! Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, 27, and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, 34, both brought enormous power to the ring amid cheering fans at T-Mobile Arena. Early on, it was proficient jabs and body shots as they worked to dominate each other in the ring. Canelo, who is known for turning into a brawler when push comes to shove, ended up on the defense as the match progressed. By the fifth round, the hits were coming fast and furious from both sides with Golovkin consistently landing precise, staggeringly efficient blows. Ultimately this title fight ended in a draw, allowing Gennady to keep his middleweight title. The final score: 115 – 113 in favor of the Kazakhstan native. Check out stills from the wild bout right here.

Going into the match, Canelo was the lineal middleweight champion with 49-1-1 and 34 KOs. As for GGG, he was the unified middleweight champ, touting a record of 34 – 0 and 33 KOs. This bout was Gennady’s first in Sin City yet he seemed right at home in the middle of the highly anticipated affair. It makes sense considering he’s traded blows in fight night haven’s like Ingle, CA’s Forum and Madison Square Garden in New York. Canelo had a bit more at stake having not experienced a loss since Floyd Mayweather took him down with a majority decision in 2013.

“I am thrilled to return to T-Mobile Arena, and to give the fans the best fight that can be made in our sport today,” Canelo said in June when the fight was announced, via USA Today. “I have repeatedly said that I fear no man, and I am now going to prove it by stepping into the ring against GGG. When the final bell rings, everyone will know that this is indeed the Canelo era, and that I am the best fighter in all of boxing.” Pretty strong language from the fight’s narrow underdog, but nothing compared to trash talking Conor McGregor lobbed at Floyd before losing to the undefeated champ in August. Overall though, Canelo and GGG kept it classy despite the high stakes of this match, opting instead to leave it all in the ring.

