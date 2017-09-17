Why Padma Lakshmi, Elisabeth Moss & More Stars Are Rocking Blue Ribbons At Emmys

Right on! Things are crazy in the world and Padma Lakshmi, Judith Light and more celebs decided to use the 2017 Emmys as a chance to voice their concern through blue ribbons. Keep reading to learn exactly what the protest is all about.

The red carpet of the 2017 Emmys on Sept. 17th at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles was the place where Padma Lakshmi, Elisabeth Moss, Judith Light and more celebrities decided to wear blue ribbons on their fancy gowns to protest the state of the world. The ribbons are representative of the stars and their support of the ACLU or the American Civil Liberties Union, an organization with the purpose of defending civil rights of citizens across the country.

The blue ribbons on the red carpet were only the beginning of the many political statements in the 2017 Emmy Awards show. The show honoring and celebrating the best of television, hosted by the hilarious Stephen Colbert, began with the gorgeous Julia Louis-Dreyfus making fun of the president Trump. Stephen went on to start the show with a monologue that continued to roast the president who has been under fire for questionable tweets which may be seen as an attack on civil liberties.

Star of Orphan Black, Tatiana Maslany also rocked her blue ribbon at the Emmys for her own noble reasons. Tatiana endorses the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation which has also had a challenging year facing many issues dealing with gays in the military clashing with the administration. It is nice to see the brightest stars in Hollywood using their voices for patriotic causes. As the Emmys kick off award season, many more celebs will certainly be joining in solidarity with more blue ribbons on the red carpet. Keep an eye out!

