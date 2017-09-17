‘Big Little Lies’ Cast Is Total Fashion Goals As They Present At 2017 Emmys

Not only are the gorgeous women of ‘Big Little Lies’ super talented actresses, they also have impeccable style! Glamming up the 2017 Emmys stage, the stars looked super fierce standing side-by-side.

The cast of Big Little Lies started the 2017 Emmy Awards off with a bang as all five leading ladies: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern, all presented the first award of the night side-by-side. The women looked absolutely radiant, and we could not get over their gorgeous ensembles. From Reese’s stunning mini suit-dress to Nicole’s wow-worthy red gown, these talented actresses left us speechless! Click here to see pics of the cutest couples on the Emmys’ red carpet.

Each woman rocked a special dress that was unique to their own personalities and style. Shailene, the youngest of the group, donned a breath-taking emerald green gown that featured a plunging v-neck. The star bared major cleavage but still looked super glamorous in her bold choice. Zoe, who’s known for her out-there ensembles, wore a completely feathered dress featuring rainbow colors. We don’t think anyone could have pulled off that look quite like Zoe did. We love how she looked uber confident in her choice too.

Laura, who won the Emmy for best supporting actress, wore black and white, but elevated her safe color choice with feathers, as her gown had black feathered trim. Of course Reese’s and Nicole’s looks were incredibly memorable as always, with Nicole in red and Reese in blue. We love how Reese flaunted her toned legs and opted for a youthful and trendy style with her blazer-dress. Nicole stuck to what she does best — effortless glamour. We love her princess-style dress that featured an a-line skirt and sexy v-neck. SUCH a good-looking cast, am I right?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — were you in awe of the women from Big Little Lies at the Emmys?