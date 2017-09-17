Is Jerika Real? Jake Paul Reveals Once & For All If He’s Dating Erika Costell

Okay, Jake Paulers! Here’s the answer to the question you’ve been fighting over for months now! Are Jake and Erika Costell ‘really’ dating? The YouTuber finally reveals the answer to this burning question in a new video! Watch it here and find out if Jerika is real!

If you believe in the romance between YouTube stars Jake Paul, 20, and Erika Costell, 23, you might want to stop reading right now cause Jake is about to shatter the illusion for you! In a video posted to YouTube on Sept. 16, Jake revealed that “Jerika,” as the couple is known to the Jake Pauler fandom, is, uh, not totally a thing. It’s kind of confusing actually. “A lot of people ask me, ‘Is Jerika real? Is Jerika real? What’s Jerika?'” Jake says in the video, while answering a fan’s question about the status of his relationship with a member of his YouTube group, Team 10. “Uh, basically, guys, Jerika is — like we’re best friends and, like, we get along — we’re always together. I love Erika. She’s like, she’s so awesome. And she’s really, beyond being my best friend, she’s really attractive. And so there is a little bit of intimacy and, uh, I don’t know. I don’t know what to call it. We kinda just go like with the flow and, uh, I think Erika would tell you the same thing.”

Um, okay, that was pretty much the most vague answer EVER, Jake. But we’re pretty sure he was headed in the direction of a no. That could also be confirmed by a recent interview Jake did with The New York Times, in which he straight up confessed that Jerika is “fake” and fans know it! Jake confessed that he and Team 10 member Erika Costell aren’t dating and that the whole thing is “fake.” “We’re not even actually dating. It’s like the WWE,” he said. “People know that’s fake, and it’s one of the biggest things of entertainment.” This may be pretty jarring to some fans who believed in their love, after all they did “get married” in one of their many romantic videos.

This is just the latest in a string of things Jake has done that has upset his fans, including being accused of lying about helping jumpstart the careers of the Dolan Twins, the police ordering him to stop filming at his home and the abuse allegations from his former girlfriend, Alissa Violet. But, honestly, out of all those things we’re a little less concerned that the cute videos and Instagram posts Erika and Jake put up aren’t real. Though we’re kinda bummed that we will never be able to listen to the Jerika song the same way again! Click here to see pics of Jake and Alissa!

