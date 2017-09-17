Anna Faris Glows At The Emmys In First Public Appearance Since Chris Pratt Split

Jaws. On. The. Floor. Anna Faris could not have looked more gorgeous as she arrived at the Emmys in a stunning gown. She did not disappoint on her first red carpet since announcing her separation from husband Chris Pratt.

Anna Faris, 40, has made her first official red carpet appearance since announcing her split from husband, Chris Pratt, on August 6. The Mom star arrived at the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, looking exquisite! Anna wore a mauve gown with a plunging front that showed off just a touch of her fair skin. The trim and waist line of the gown were covered in floral embellishments, which added a beautiful shine to her look. We also love that she left her long blonde hair down in waves, with her bangs swept to the side. Anna looked gorgeous, and we love that she didn’t let her separation keep her from celebrating the ongoing success of her sitcom.

Now, to be fair, this is not the first time we’ve seen Anna since she and Chris decided to separate. Anna has been seen out and about a number of times around Los Angeles, including the day she took their son, Jack, 5, out for a street festival. Before that Anna was spotted grabbing lunch on her own, and it was the first time she had been photographed without the stunning wedding ring she received from Chris. Sadly, Anna and Chris have yet to be seen together since they revealed their separation, despite reports they are still living in the same house with their son. While the news of Chris and Anna’s split has been upsetting, we wish them nothing but the best as they figure out the next step in their lives.

Speaking of the next step, for Anna that means releasing her memoir. Anna’s Unqualified, named after her hilarious podcast, is set to be released on October 24 with a foreword written by Chris. Before the book’s release Anna is hitting the road to promote it by doing Q&A’s and signings all over the country. We can’t wait to read it!

