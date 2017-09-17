Jane Fonda & ‘9 To 5’ Co-Stars Reunite & Slam Donald Trump As A ‘Sexist Bigot’ At 2017 Emmys

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin reunited at the 2017 Emmys for a noble cause: to take down President Donald Trump. It was absolutely scathing — and worthy of a standing ovation!

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin presented the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series winner at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, but that’s not all. They also took shots at Donald Trump and talked about vibrators (yes, really!) Watch a video of them presenting above.

“Back in 1980 in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Jane told the audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA. Lily added: “And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.” Yas!

“Personally, I have been waiting for a 9 to 5 reunion since we new did the first one,” Dolly also said. She then added that she wished to get one of the vibrators from Grace and Frankie, which Jane and Lily star on. So after a commercial break, ceremony host Stephen Colbert came back to the stage with a “present” for Dolly, and he pretended that it was vibrating in his hands! Too good.

(By the way, the Emmy the ladies were presenting went to Alexandra Skarsgard for Big Little Lies.) Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full Emmy Awards coverage!

