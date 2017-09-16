Wendy Williams Reveals She’s ‘Proud’ Of The Way She Looks Naked Amid Feud With T.I. — ‘I’m Good’

Oh, it’s on between T.I. and Wendy Williams. After the rapper tried to shame Wendy’s beach body, she was all ‘boy, bye,’ saying that no matter what T.I. thinks, she loves what she sees when she steps out of the shower.

In a year that saw Remy Ma, 37, go after Nicki Minaj, 34, and Taylor Swift, 27, try to come for Kanye West, 40, who would have thought that one of the more vicious feuds would be between T.I., 35, and Wendy Williams? T.I. went off on Wendy, 53, while sharing a picture of her in a black bikini. Though T.I.’s rant didn’t directly insult Wendy’s body, it seemed as if T.I. – by sharing a picture of Wendy in a bikini – was shading the way the Wendy Williams Show star looked.

If that was Tip’s goal, he failed. “I don’t care when people talk about the way I look,” Wendy said while speaking with PEOPLE Now, “because as long I love what I see when I get out of the shower, as long as [my husband] loves what he sees when I slip into bed, and as long as my son is not embarrassed by overweight or underweight mommy, I’m good.” Short and sweet – that’s how it’s done.

Though, after that response, it’s not likely that this feud is done, especially since Wendy seemed to take a shot at T.I’s height (he’s 5’8”) when offering a response to his rant. “You know when a short man puts lifts in his shoes to be a little taller?” she told PEOPLE. Damn. Can’t wait to see what T.I. has to say about this.

To recap: T.I. posted his Instagram rant on Sept. 12, clapping back at Wendy for how “much sh*t this sister talk(s) about people…(Myself Included.)” Seems he was upset about how Wendy has discussed his issues with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42. While Tip said he was going to be “respectful” of her flaws, his fans weren’t so kind in the comments. Also, it’s a bit hypocritical for T.I. to hold up a picture of Wendy and say he wasn’t going to make fun of her, as if implying there was something about her body that was repulsive and wrong.

It’ll be interesting to see where this feud goes next. T.I is not done with Wendy, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Tip is “tired of her BS” and how she always “has something negative to say.” T.I. is planning to write an “epic” diss track about Wendy, the insider says. Though, if Wendy’s response to T.I.’s rant is any indication, she’s just going to brush this potential diss track like it was just another day at the beach.

