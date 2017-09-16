Travis Scott Digs Kylie Jenner’s ‘Full & Kissable’ Lips & Always Tells Her How ‘Beautiful’ She Is

Kylie Jenner confessed that a ex-love made her feel insecure about her lips. She’ll never have to worry about that with Travis Scott, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned he’s madly in love with Kylie’s lips!

Pucker up. Kylie Jenner, 20, revealed on Life of Kylie that she decided to get her lips plumped up because of a cruel remark made by one of her very first boyfriends. It’s mind-blowing to think that some offhanded comment led to Kylie’s trademark lips, but that’s the case. Thankfully, she doesn’t have to worry about her current bae, Travis Scott, 25, being so heartless, as a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that he’s crazy for Kylie’s kiss.

“Travis wouldn’t dream of telling Kylie what she should or shouldn’t do when it comes to enhancing her appearance,” the insider says. “As far as Travis is concerned, Kylie looks sexy as f**k however she dresses up, or whatever makeup she choses to put on — or not put on — or whatever cosmetic enhancements she decides to have. “

“Travis really digs Kylie’s lips,” the source goes on to tell HollywoodLife.com. “he loves how full and kissable they are.” Travis is fine with Kylie’s decision to undergo any further cosmetic surgery, the source says, so long as it’s within reason. He’s “super aware of Kylie’s low self-esteem,” the insider says. “It’s something they’ve talked about a lot, and he’s always telling her how hot she looks, and how beautiful she is. So, if getting lip fillers helps Kylie feel better about her appearance, then it’s got to be all good.”

Kylie revealed on the Sept. 10 episode of her Keeping Up with the Kardashians-spin off that one of the first guys she kissed told her that he didn’t think she’d be a good kisser “because [she] had such small lips.” Unbelievable! Kylie, who was just 15 at the time, took that careless remark to heart. “I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty,” she added, and with sisters like Kim Kardashian, 36, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, the pressure to get her lips done was greater than ever. She tried to keep quiet about getting lip injections, but it was really the worst kept secret in reality television. She came clean in 2015 about getting temporary lip fillers, and she’s been all about her lips ever since. Well, with such a caring boyfriend like Travis by her side, she’s free to be her beautiful self.

