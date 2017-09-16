Tiny Harris Unfazed By Wendy Williams Butt Implants Diss — She Couldn’t Care Less

While clapping back at T.I., Wendy Williams attacked Tameka Harris’s butt implants, to the shock of everyone – except Tiny. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned Tiny rolled her eyes when Wendy tried to diss her booty.

Remember how Michelle Obama, 53, said “when they go low, we go high?” Someone should remind Wendy Williams, 53, about that, because she delivered a “low blow” while beefing with T.I., 36. During their back-and-forth, Wendy brought up Tameka Harris’s backside, saying she could have bought a bodacious booty, just like Tiny did! While some gasped over this butt-implant diss, Tiny, 42, just shook her head. “When Wendy dragged her into the mix by bitching about her butt implants, Tiny was just like, eye-roll,” a source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She really wasn’t fazed. She’s been completely open about the plastic surgery procedures she’s had, she owns it, so she couldn’t care less what anyone says.”

However, just because Tiny has thick skin when it comes to her butt, it doesn’t mean Wendy’s off the hook for making such a crack. Tiny is “pissed” that Wendy “felt the need to slight her when her beef was with Tip – it’s totally not cool,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “She knows it’s all part of Wendy’s on-camera bitch schtick, but still, it wasn’t Tiny who dissed her, so why is Wendy throwing shade?”

Good question! Wendy blasted Tiny’s rear after Tip took aim at The Wendy Williams Show star’s body on Instagram in an epic rant. While dragging Wendy’s “vindictive” nature, he hinted at her “flaws” while sharing a picture of Wendy in a black bikini. “T.I. referenced my lack of behind,” Wendy said afterward. “I wanted to say ‘I could buy one like your wife and so many people have done.’ I could buy one any day.”

Well, getting surgery is one thing but maintaining a killer figure is another. In addition to the surgery she’s had, the insider remarked how “Tiny works really hard to stay in shape, her body is bangin’, and she’s really proud of how she looks.” Clearly, T.I. also agrees, as he can’t get enough of his wife’s body. So, will Tiny guest star on the diss track Tip is planning in retaliation to Wendy’s attack? “Tiny’s not planning any public clap back,” the insider said. “She’s just letting it go, but she will certainly be thinking twice before agreeing to go on Wendy’s show again in the future.”

Do you think Wendy went too far by dragging Tiny’s booty into this fight, HollywoodLifers?