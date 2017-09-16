Kenneka Jenkins’s Heartbroken Mother Reveals She’s Heading Back To The Hotel To Seek ‘Justice’

After police released footage of Kenneka Jenkins stumbling through the hotel on the night that she died, her mother, Tereasa Martin, said she was on her way to the Crowne Plaza to search for some ‘justice’ and some answers!

“We’re still on. Same place. Get there when y’all can. We’re still on. No justice, no peace,” Tereasa Martin, the mother of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins, said in the video shared by The Shade Room on Sept. 15. It appears Tereasa was resuming her protest of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center. In the vid, she also thanked all her supporters who have backed her up as she tried to find out what exactly happened to her daughter. This response came on the same day that the Rosemont police released surveillance footage that showed Kenneka staggering throughout the hotel.

Kenneka – who was found dead in the hotel’s walk-in freezer on Sept. 10, after she and her friends attended a party at the Crowne Plaza the night before – is seen wandering through the hallways of the hotel by herself. She swerves and appears very unsteady. While the footage doesn’t reveal the exact moment the 19-year-old girl entered the freezer, it does show her walking through an empty kitchen area. This footage seemingly backs up the claims by Andrew Holmes, a “family friend” that said police showed him video of Kenneka walked into the freezer on her own.

Though Andrew has said theories that Kenneka was murdered are “just something they made up on social media,” he’s still looking for answers. “The important part is we all wanted to know: Did anybody call her down there?” he said, per the Chicago Tribune. “Did anybody force her down there? Was there anybody on the other side of the room when she got down there? And the answer to that is no.”

Tereasa actually slammed Andrew’s claims, calling him out for claiming to be a family friend. “He came out of the blue and acting…like he was a friend. But he calls me up…and says, ‘Oh, the hotel is not making any money. I think you need to go online and stop the protest.’” Well, it seems that after the release of this security footage, nothing is going to stop Tereasa until she gets all the answers she so rightfully deserves.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the hotel security footage? Leave your thoughts below.