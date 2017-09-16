Taylor Swift’s Zombie Transformation For ‘LWYMMD’ Is The Halloween Inspiration You Need

Taylor Swift turned positively ghoulish for her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video! See how they created her amazing zombie look right here!

The music video for Taylor Swift‘s vengeful single “Look What You Made Me Do” featured a cavalcade of different Taylors! Her numerous stylistic incarnations all make an appearance to trade petty insults! But one easily stood out from the pack — Zombie Taylor! Now, the pop icon has gifted fans a video showing her transformation from the adorable songstress we know and love to the gruesome undead terror who will haunt our dreams! Head here for tons more Taylor pics!

In the new video, the 27-year-old hitmaker sits for what seems like hours (sped up for your viewing pleasure, obviously) as they cover her face in masks and loads of makeup in order to give her usually stunning features a sunken, rotten appearance. Next they cover her head-to-toe in detailing to give her skin a faded, frankly disgusting look! Lastly, they sprinkle her skin with flecks of green in order to give her a slightly moldy, decomposing appearance! Too gross! The end result is downright terrifying and maybe just the thing we needed to get us prepping a Halloween getup for next month!

On the track, Taylor famously took aim at some notorious enemies in the music world and beyond like Kanye West, 40, and Kim Kardashian, 36. Recently Justin Bieber, 23, who is not exactly one of Tay Tay’s favorite people, posted some pics of her BFF Karlie Kloss, 25, wearing his merch! Could this mean that Karlie has left the pop singer’s coveted squad?! Could Zombie Taylor be coming for the super model?! Run, Karlie, run!

HollywoodLifers, does this clip have you dreaming up Halloween costumes as much as us?! Considering going as Zombie Taylor this year? Let us know below!