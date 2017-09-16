Selena Gomez Steps Out With Precious Puppy After It Gets Caught Eating The Weeknd’s Shoes

Awww. Selena Gomez cuddled her new puppy while taking him for a stroll. Hopefully, she was getting him a new chew toy, as he was caught making a snack out of The Weeknd’s shoes! Bad doggie.

When you’re as cute as Selena Gomez’s new puppy, you can get away with anything, even having a nibble on The Weeknd’s kick. Selena, 25, didn’t seem too upset with her new dog, Charlie, as she clung tightly to the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel while leaving her New York City Apartment on Sept. 15, per Daily Mail. Maybe she was off to get The Weeknd, 27, some new shoes, as the “Starboy” singer shared a video of Charlie chewing on his footwear to his Instagram story.

“Not the kicks fam,” The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) captioned the video of Charlie adorably nibbling on his hightops. Awww. Charlie even looks at The Weeknd as he takes a huge bite on the shoe. The little brat probably hew he wasn’t going to get in any serious trouble. After all, how can you be mad at such a sweet looking puppy? Though, for the sake of Abel’s shoe collection, they better get Charlie a bone or one of those Kong toys.

It’s been a bit of a roller coaster week for Selena, as she revealed she underwent a secret kidney transplant on Sept. 14. In a shocking instagram post, the “Slow Down” singer admitted that she received a kidney from her BFF, Francia Raisa, 29, sometime during the summer. Since making this announcement, Selena has been flooded with love not just from fans, but her fellow pop superstars. Katy Perry, 32, said that she was blown away by Selena’s “heart and authenticity,” while Lady Gaga, 31, said called Selena a “warrior princess” and an “inspiration” to all those dealing with their own health issues.

While Selena has been an “inspiration,” she’s needed someone to watch her back and help her through this ordeal. Enter The Weeknd. As Selena has dealt with reported kidney failure and hospitalizations, he has been by her side for every step of the way. Abel “proved his loyalty [to Selena] a hundred percent,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “His love and support has really helped her get strong after her transplant.” No wonder Selena feels so happy to share her NYC apartment and get a puppy with him. Wow. Now that Selena’s feeling better, maybe she can train Charlie to not make a snack out of her boyfriend’s sneakers?

Are you happy that Selena and Abel adopted a puppy, HollywoodLifers?