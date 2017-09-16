Paris Jackson was doing some hot yoga on Sept 14 — literally. The sexy young star shared pics of her becoming one with nature while going topless in the desert. Check out the steamy shots of her getting centered while letting it all hang out!

Michael Jackson‘s daughter knows how to live that carefree life. Paris Jackson, 19, shared pics of herself going au naturale while doing some topless yoga in Joshua Tree, Calif. The young starlet was truly enjoying her trek out into the desert and happy to show off the amazing experience to her fans. “If only every morning could be like this 🏜,” the sexy star captioned an Instagram pic of herself in a tent. “Recalibration,” she wrote alongside another gorgeous pic of her smiling coyly while visibly topless. Oh la la, Paris is certainly not shy!

The late pop icon’s daughter even shared some censored topless pics on her Instagram Story. In one shot she reaches way up to the deep blue sky on her tippy toes. You can see her athletic, thin frame bend slightly backward as she strikes a pose totally topless while wearing some loose capri pants. She made sure to preserve her modesty with a funny alien sticker placed strategically over her nipple. Pretty smooth move there, Paris! The Star actress was not alone for her day outside, bringing along friend Talia Rose. Paris even snapped a pic of her buddy also doing some topless yoga!

Just two days before her freeing excursion, Paris was spotted in Malibu on a fun coffee date with Pretty Little Liars actor Keegan Allen, 28. Though the two have not been confirmed as a couple, they did look mighty cozy. However, we know that Paris pretty much always looks at ease! Click here for the most stunning pics of Paris.

