Tons of celebrities hit NYFW this fall, but sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and Gigi and Bella Hadid continuously stole the show. But which duo totally owned NYC this week? Vote here!

It’s a New York Fashion Week battle of the sisters! Gigi Hadid, 22, and Bella Hadid, 20, both modeled in various shows, along with their pal, Kendall Jenner, 21, whose big sis, Kim Kardashian, 36, was in town to show her support and attend various events in the Big Apple. On and off the runway, all four of these ladies have been killing the style game this week as they trotted around NYC and lived their best lives, but we want to know who you think the sexier sister duo was at NYFW: Kim and Kendall, or Gigi and Bella?

Even though it was at Paris Fashion Week last year that Kim was robbed at gunpoint, she hasn’t been shy about taking fans along with her for the journey in New York this time around. She’s been Snapchatting her insane outfits all week long, including that insane, cleavage-baring silver gown from the Harper’s BAZAAR party on Sept. 8 and the WILD sheer tights she rocked over black underwear and paired with a black bandeau. And Kendall has totally been owning the runway, baring her nipples for Marc Jacobs and getting majorly glam in a black and yellow gown for Ralph Lauren.

Meanwhile, Gigi had one of the slickest moments of this year’s NYFW — she lost a shoe while walking in the Anna Sui show, and didn’t miss a beat! Can we also talk about how she hit the streets while wearing her boyfriend, Zayn Malik’s, name emblazoned on her pants? AMAZING! Out of all three models, Bella was probably the most out and about this week, and we can’t get enough of all her looks. Click through the gallery above to check out all four ladies at Fashion Week and vote below for which sisters slayed the best!

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think owned New York Fashion Week? Was it Kim and Kendall…or Bella and Gigi?