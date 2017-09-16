Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Brother Shows His Love After Kidney Failure Reveal

So sweet! Selena Gomez’ TV brother Jake T. Austin from ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ is so proud of how his former co-star handled her kidney transplant ordeal. We’ve got his sweet message of love, right here.

We’ve got to give props to the cast of Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place for staying so close years after the show wrapped in 2011. For four seasons Jake T. Austin, 22, played Selena Gomez‘s little brother Max to her Alex, and he’s so proud of how his co-star bravely underwent a kidney transplant after complications from Lupus. They’re still friends, and he wrote the most touching message to her on his Instagram on Sept. 15 that was filled with so much love. These two literally grew up together, so he knows what a remarkable and resilient person Selena is.

“You remind me daily to live my most authentic life without apologies while constantly inspiring me to be the best I can be for not only myself, but for others. You’re one of the strongest people I know, proving that day in and out with a smile and no complaints even at times when I know it was hard for you,” he captioned a photo gallery showing all of their adorable moments growing up on and off set. They’re seen goofing off at the beach in one pic while she’s resting her head on his shoulder in another. See pics of Selena’s transplant, here.

“Anyone who knows you is well aware of your resilience. I’ve never been more proud to call you my friend, my family and someone I couldn’t live my life without. Someone once said, ‘friends are the family we choose’ and I’m so thankful you’re both,” he added. Fans couldn’t get enough, as the post and the pics gained over 242,000 likes just five hours after going up. Both Selena’s fans as well as Jake’s left such loving comments. “This made my day. And you two are absolute gems,” one person wrote while another said “My heart is shook.” After his amazing tribute to his TV sis, our hearts are too!

