Emily Ratajkowski Accuses ‘Madame Figaro’ Mag Of Photoshopping Her Lips & Breasts

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! Emily Ratajkowski, 26, loves to show off her natural beauty for her adoring followers on social media, so the model was pretty upset when she noticed her changed appearance on the cover of French magazine Madame Figaro. “I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop,” she wrote via Instagram on Sept. 15, sharing the before and after images. Her luscious lips look much thinner in the cover shot, and her boobs appear to be smaller and more perky. “Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways,” Emily wrote, while venting her feelings. “We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities.” See pics of photoshop fails, here.

The model used this photoshop fail as an opportunity to start a conversation and to inspire change. “I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality,” Emily continued. The We Are Your Friends actress is absolutely gorgeous, but even she feels subject to criticism and judgement in the public eye. Emily last dropped jaws while making an appearance at Rihanna‘s star-studded Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball in Manhattan on Sept. 14, debuting her chic bob hairstyle. She oozed sophistication while rocking a slinky black gown with a button-up bodice.

Prior to Emily’s heartfelt message, several other celebs have also spoken out about their strong dislike of photoshop. Priyanka Chopra, 35, fired back after Maxim India showed her with seemingly non-existant armpits on their cover. Kerry Washington, 40, Zendaya, 21, Jennifer Lawrence, 27, and many more A-listers also broke their silence after seeing themselves looking unrecognizable in high-end magazines. On the other hand, several stars have been accused of purposely altering their images! Kim Kardashian West, 36, has been called out multiple times, and so has Kris Jenner, 61.

