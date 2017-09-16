Carmelo ‘Waiting As Long’ As La La Needs To Take Him Back: He’s ‘Up To The Challenge’

Carmelo Anthony has got it bad for wife La La and is willing to wait her out in this separation game. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that La La isn’t ready to get back together but Carmelo is going to be patient!

La La Anthony, 38, is taking her sweet time in letting Carmelo Anthony, 33, back in. Though the couple separated back in TK, he’s now groveling to try to win her back. Of course, they never officially filed for divorce and La La said in TK she didn’t know if things were heading there, so he has a shot. But he’s going to have to be pretty patient if he wants things to play out in his favor! Click here for pics of La La.

“Right now La La is taking it slow, she doesn’t feel like she needs to rush into a decision either way,” a friend of La La’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s going to take as long as she needs and Carmelo is fine with that because he’s using the time to win her back. As long as it’s not a ‘no’ [from her], he’s got the chance to make it a ‘yes.’ He’s up for the challenge, he’s very clear he wants her back and will wait as long as she needs.”

La La, mother to Carmelo’s only child, 10-year-old son Kiyan, recently flew off to Paris without her ex and he wasn’t thrilled. Another insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that when the best-selling author headed to Ludacris’ big 40th birthday bash in the City of Love, the baller wasn’t happy to be left behind. “Carmelo was upset she told him he wasn’t invited, he thought for sure he was going with her,” the source said. But if La La is looking for space and time, we can understand the impulse to fly solo. Carmelo is just going to have to be patient if he wants her back one day!

