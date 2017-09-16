Rob & Blac Chyna’s War Rages On: She Reportedly Wants 7 Figures To Settle Revenge Porn Case

Blac Chyna may be about to rob the Kardashians! The ex fiancee and mother of Rob Kardashian’s only child, Dream, is asking for serious compensation for the revenge porn he posted to Instagram!

Blac Chyna, 29, wants to end the revenge porn drama she’s been dealing with since her ex fiance posted nude pics of her on Instagram back in July. Of course she wants a cool 7 figure check before all is said and done too. The mother of Rob Kardashian‘s first born child, infant daughter Dream Kardashian, wants her ex to fork over at least $1 million in compensation for the pain and suffering the pics caused her, a source close to the former stripper told TMZ . According to the source, Chyna lost a couple of weight-loss endorsement deals due to the fiasco. Apparently the pics made it clear she’d had work done after giving birth and those companies wanted promote natural weight loss. Click here to see pics of Rob’s Instagram feud with Chyna.

So, obviously, she has multiple reasons to be angry with the 30-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. TMZ’s source is saying that Chyna is going to be meeting with Rob’s team, most likely with her lawyer, celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom. She’s not going to let up until she gets that check. And if he doesn’t hand it over she will be taking this battle to court. That would be a real shame, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported she and Rob have just wrapped up their custody settlement issues. Chyna will now be getting $20,000 a month from Rob to take care of all Dream’s needs.

Family law expert David Pisarra recently explained to HL how Chyna could have possibly snagged that big a payment. “20k is a lot of money a month in terms of what a child needs to be fed and clothed and supported, but it is not a lot when you consider how much Rob is making because the court looks at it and says we want equivalent living standards,” David told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “We don’t want one parent living in a mansion while the other is forced to live in a studio apartment in Compton. So we pay support to help equalize the living conditions.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chyna’s request for a 7 figure check to settle her revenge porn beef with Rob? Is it too much? Let us know below!