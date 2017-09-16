Ariel Winter Channels Kylie Jenner Again In Glam Skin-Tight Gown At Pre-Emmys Party

Ariel Winter just can’t seem to shake those Kylie Jenner vibes. The gorgeous ‘Modern Family’ star stepped out to the Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmys Party in LA on Sept. 15 wearing a sultry, skin-tight white frock that totally reminded us of a similar dress Kylie has worn!



Modern Family‘s Ariel Winter, 19, was absolutely stunning at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmys Party in Los Angeles last night Sept. 15. However, we couldn’t stop thinking about how we must have seen her wear that dress before. Oh wait, that was Kylie Jenner! The white, skin-tight mini dress that Ariel wore to the bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel could have been taken straight out of Ky’s closet for all we know! The two have always had very similar styles, but this was just crazy levels of channeling!

If you check out the cleavage-baring dress Ariel wore below and compare it to the white number Ky has rocked before you will see what we’re talking about! She even went in a very Kylie direction with her beauty and accessories. The newly admitted UCLA student left her neck bare, forcing all eyes on her chest. And she wore her brown locks (which she recently dyed back to their natural color from a red hue) in a classic Kylie style — long and straight with a part right down the middle. She emphasized her sparkling brown eyes and full lips with some slight smokey eye makeup and a bit of pink gloss.

Honestly, we would have been hard pressed to figure out if it really was Ariel or Kylie if it hadn’t been for the ABC star’s boyfriend! Ariel arrived draped on the arm of her beau Levi Meaden, 29, and snuggled up to him on the red carpet. The two had a lot to celebrate, as Ariel’s show is up for yet more awards at this year’s Emmys tomorrow night. Sept. 17. Click here to see pics of Levi and Ariel.

