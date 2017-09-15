Why Isn’t ‘Game Of Thrones’ Nominated For Any 2017 Emmys? — The Reason Why Revealed

Don’t expect to see the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast and crew walk away with Emmys at the 2017 show. Why did the show get ZERO nods this year? Well, there’s a very good explanation.

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Game of Thrones isn’t nominated for a single Emmy this year. WTF, why? The show wasn’t eligible! To have been eligible for the 2017 Emmys, the show must have aired between June 1, 2016 and May 31, 2017. Since production had to be delayed due to weather, Game of Thrones season 7 premiered on July 16, 2017. So you’re going to have wait until the 2018 Emmys to see Game of Thrones get nominated for another Emmy.

You may be thinking, didn’t GoT season 6 episodes air within the eligibility period? Yes, they did. However, due to The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’s “hanging episodes” rule, those episodes qualified only for the 2016 Emmys. The show won 12 Emmys in 2016, including Outstanding Drama Series. Those wins made Game of Thrones the most-awarded scripted series in Emmys history. This is the first time since 2010 that Game of Thrones has not been in the Emmys race. Well, after those incredible 7 episodes of season 7, it’s safe to say that the show will probably take over the 2018 Emmys!

With the 2017 Emmys wide open, shows like Stranger Things, Westworld, and The Handmaid’s Tale earned multiple nods. Who will go home a winner this year? Which drama will break the show’s 2-year winning streak in the Outstanding Drama Series category? The 2017 Emmys will air Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The ceremony will be hosted by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, 53. Before the Emmys, be sure to refresh your memory by taking a look at all the nominations!

