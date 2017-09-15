Wendy Williams Fires Back At T.I. & Shades Tiny — ‘I Could Buy A Booty Like Your Wife’

Yikes! The tension between Wendy Williams and T.I. could soon reach a boiling point, since the talk-show host just dragged Tiny into the mix during an interview on Sept. 14. After T.I. posted about Wendy’s bikini body on Instagram, she didn’t hold back!

Wendy Williams, 53, is known for speaking her mind — whether people like it or not! She reportedly fired back at T.I., 36, in a major way, shortly after he commented about her bikini body via Instagram. “I was just in Barbados with my husband on vacation and the paparazzi caught me,” she told the New York Daily News on Sept. 14. “T.I. referenced my lack of behind.” She then surprisingly brought his estranged wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, into the mix! “I wanted to say ‘I could buy one like your wife and so many people have done.’ I could buy one any day,” Wendy said. “It’s flat.” Tiny has been open about her plastic surgery procedures, but TIP might still not like Wendy’s comments about his longtime love, even if they weren’t meant to be rude. See pics of T.I. and Tiny, here.

T.I. shared photos of the talk-show host rocking a barely-there black bikini from her exotic getaway with Kevin Hunter, 44, on Sept. 12, using it as an opportunity to voice his frustrations with her. “Ok now as much sh*t as this sister talk about people… (Myself included),” the rapper passionately began. “I know what y’all expect. But I’m not gon do the obvious & fye her ass up. NOPE!!! I’m gon be respectful because regardless of her flaws she’s still a independent black business woman that’s had to fight her way through life to get where she is. JUST LIKE THE PEOPLE SHE JUDGES DAILY!!!”

The rapper said he decided not to viciously diss Wendy, since he hopes it will make her “not be so malicious & vindictive in the future” when it comes to judging others on TV. Wendy later claimed she’s really misunderstood, since she’s not “as shady as people think that I would be in real life.” She explained, “I do this for work. I did the scene of pop culture. When it comes to being a good friend and holding a secret, you’re looking at her, believe it or not.”

