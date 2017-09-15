The Meadows 2017 Live Stream: Watch JAY-Z & More Perform At The Music Fest

The 2017 Meadows music and arts festival is going to be LIT! Featuring mega-stars like JAY-Z, Migos, 21 Savage and more, this is an event you won’t want to miss. And you don’t have to! We have the live stream right here.

This is going to be EPIC! If you aren’t familiar with The Meadows festival in Queens, NYC, it’s def time to get familiar. The arts and music event will be chock full of some of the biggest artists, and guess what? You can watch every second right here! Tune in to the TIDAL live stream beginning on Friday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 17, starting at noon. It’s free, even if you aren’t a member. All you have to do is get the code, here or here.

This year’s lineup is out of control, and mixes some of our favorite genres of music like rap, hip hop, rock, and pop. Friday, fans can look forward to JAY-Z, 21 Savage, Migos, Two Door Cinema Club, Milky Chance, and tons more. Then, Saturday will be stacked with Gorillaz, Future, M.I.A., and Erykah Badu among others. Sunday will wrap up on a high note, featuring acts like The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nas, Weezer, Foster The People, and Action Bronson. Seriously, it’s can’t-miss. Click here for pics of the awesome show!

Of course, there’s so much more to do at the fest than listen to music. Festival-goers can check out the amazing food trucks, do fun activities like jump in a ball pit or cheese it in a photo booth, which still makes it worth buying a ticket and taking the trip to Queens. But if you missed out this time around, the live stream will just have to do!

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in to the TIDAL live stream to watch The Meadows? Which act are you most excited for? Let us know!