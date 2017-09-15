Sofi Tukker: Meet The Duo Behind That Catchy AF Song In The iPhone X Commercial

NYC-based duo Sofi Tukker has a Grammy nomination under their belt, and now they’re part of the Apple family, too! Here, they take us behind ‘Best Friend,’ AKA that jam from the iPhone X reveal commercial.

When the iPhone X was revealed at the Apple Event on Sept. 12, the first thing we wanted to know was: who’s responsible for the song they played during the reveal? This interview with Sophie “Soph” Hawley-Weld and Tucker “Tuck” Halpern of Sofi Tukker has been edited and condensed for clarity. Listen to “Best Friend” featuring NERVO, The Knocks and Alisa Ueno below!

How did “Best Friend” come about?

Tuck: This was a funny one! I started the track in Florida in my parents’ garage while Soph was on the phone with her best friend from college.

Soph: When I came back to the garage and heard the start of the idea, I was feeling inspired to write about friendship, because I had just had a great time shooting the shit about nothing for hours. Then, we had just recently become friends with Mim and Liv from NERVO, and they had mentioned that they manage a dope Japanese artist.

Tuck: For some reason I felt this song would be so cool with a Japanese rap verse, so I sent Nervo the track and asked if they could get Alisa to do a Japanese verse on it. They said yes, and loved it so much, they wanted to jump on it, too! Since it was a friendship song, we thought, why not make this a complete party track and get our best friends The Knocks on it. It sorta just came together.

Looks like you had no idea it would be chosen for the iPhone X commercial! How did you feel when you found out?

Apple is so secretive, so we had no idea what the commercial would be for until the actual keynote presentation the other day! We were shook — in the best way! We were in Ibiza filming the music video for the song so it was really cool to be with everyone when all that happened.

Do you have an iPhone X yet?

Ha, we wish! Hoping we can finagle that.

What have been the highlights from this tour?

There are so many. Outside Lands in San Francisco and our trip to Mexico were both crazy. This past weekend in Ibiza was also pretty special. We really love it all, we’re so grateful to get to do all of it everyday.

Which shows are you looking forward to with ODESZA?

All of them! We’re so psyched to be going on tour with them. We love performing! The Staples Center will be nuts, the only time we’ve been there was for the Grammys last year! And Barclays Center, because New York!

Finally, what’s something you’ve been passionate lately outside of your work?

Friendship!!

Catch Sofi Tukker on tour here.