Selena Gomez & Kidney Donor Francia Raisa: Their Sweetest Moments Together

Selena Gomez has never hid her friendship with actress, Francia Raisa. However, their relationship was really put in the spotlight when Sel admitted that Francia donated a kidney to her in summer 2017. See their friendship in photos!

Selena Gomez, 25, has a core group of friends that she keeps very close to her heart, and Francia Raisa, 29, is one of them. The actress, who’s starred in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, donated a kidney to Selena, who was in need of a life-saving transplant operation due to complications from her auto immune disease, lupus. While the operation was done back in summer 2017, Selena just revealed the news on Sept. 14. She revealed what had happened when she addressed fans who took notice that she went MIA for a bit in over the summer. In a lengthy Instagram post, accompanied by a photo of her and Francia holding hands while in separate hospital beds, Selena explained that she had to lay low to put her health at the forefront. See their friendship in photos by clicking through our attached gallery!

As the world took in the shocking news and was grateful that Selena is now in good health, it was also a lot of people’s first introduction to Francia, despite her constant presence in Selena’s life. So, instead of focusing on their health woes, let’s celebrate their sweet friendship, and highlight that there is a much bigger discussion here. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sept. 14, Francia expressed her gratitude to God that she was trusted with such a task, as helping Selena live a healthier life. And, she also pointed out that their “story” shouldn’t be the only story. Francia encouraged her followers to educate themselves about lupus before she said that she and sis, Selena are on this journey together.

Selena and Francia go way back, having been friends nearly a decade. The actresses met at a children’s hospital, when ABC Family, where Francia was working, and Disney, where Sel was working at the time, teamed up for charitable efforts. Francia explained in a 2013 interview that she and Selena had been paired in the same group together, and the rest was history.

Francia posted the below collage to Instagram back in 2013 for Sel’s 21st birthday, where she admitted that the two met when Sel was just 15. In another photo two years later, Francia also admitted that when they first met, Selena gave her a necklace that said, “a sister is a forever friend.”

