Rosie O’Donnell Mourns The Death Of Her Ex Michelle Rounds After Apparent Suicide

How devastating! Rosie O’Donnell is mourning her ex-wife Michelle Rounds’ tragic passing after an apparent suicide. We’ve got her statement, right here.

This is just so sad. Rosie O’Donnell, 55, is heartbroken over ex-wife Michelle Rounds‘ shocking death from an apparent suicide at just 46-years-old The former couple was married for three years from 2012 to 2015 and shared an adopted daughter Dakota, now four, together. TMZ broke the news about Michelle’s passing and the former The View panelist told the site, “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista and their child.”

Rosie and Michelle’s relationship was brief and stormy. They started dating in 2011 and marred in June of 2012. Seven months later they adopted baby Dakota, but just two years later in Nov. 2014 they separated and by Feb. 2015 the comedienne filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They managed to work out a deal by Oct. 2015 and at the time Rosie joked, “There’s peace in the Middle East. It’s done. We’ve settled. We’re both very happy about the outcome.” The divorce paperwork was finalized in 2016. See pics of Rosie by clicking here.

Michelle was Rosie’s second wife after being wed to longtime partner Kelli Carpenter, 50, from 2004–2007. While Rosie hasn’t been in a serious relationship since Michelle, the pretty red-head went on to marry again and have a child with wife Krista. Michelle’s mom shared the heartbreaking statement that, “If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out.”

HollywoodLifers, send your thoughts to Michelle’s family and friends in this sad and devastating time.