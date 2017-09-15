Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Dead At 46: Michelle Rounds Dies Of Apparent Suicide

Devastating news today: Rosie O’Donnell has confirmed that her ex-wife, Michelle Rounds, has died. A report claims that Michelle’s death was a suicide.

Michelle Rounds, 46, is dead, reports TMZ. In a statement, Rosie O’Donnell mourned the loss of her former wife. “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” Rosie told the outlet upon hearing the horrific news. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.” Although Rosie and Michelle have been legally divorced since 2016, they do share an adopted daughter, Dakota, who is only four years old. This is truly heartbreaking news.

The outlet is claiming that Michelle’s death was an apparent suicide inside her home on Monday, September 11. Although her death is still under investigation, Michelle’s mom posted about suicide prevention on her Facebook account, according to the outlet. The devastated mother allegedly wrote, “If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out.”

Rosie and Michelle met and started dating in 2011, then married in a private ceremony a year later in 2012. Sadly, they split in November 2014, with their divorce becoming finalized in March 2016. In July 2016, Rosie confirmed in a Q&A on her website that she had full custody of their daughter, nicknamed Dax.

