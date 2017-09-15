Niall Horan has given us a soulful piano ballad and it’s everything. Did we mention you can hear his Irish lilt on the chorus? Listen to ‘Too Much To Ask’ and try not to go into cardiac arrest!

“Too Much To Ask” is a totally different sound from Niall Horan, 24, who has delivered mostly folk vibes so far. (But as with everything Niall does, it works.) It’ll appear on his upcoming album Flicker, and we can see it contrasting nicely with jams like “Slow Hands.” Every record needs a good ballad, right? Listen above and hear for yourself!

The lyrics are about missing a girl, and Niall is so cut up that he even drops the F-word (side note: only Niall can make the F-word sound so gentle.) In short, he’s asking for a second chance. We’re all been there and we’re here for you, Niall. You can cry on our shoulders any time.

Niall also took us behind the song in a Nova’s Smallzy’s Surgery interview on Sept. 15, sharing that he’s super proud of it! “It’s a special one. I actually wrote this song the day after I wrote ‘This Town’ so I felt like it got off to an alright start when I started writing the album,” Niall explained, “It’s a very nice, beautiful song and means a lot to me. I just can’t wait for people to hear it. Hopefully fingers cross that people are going to like it, obviously a lot different to ‘Slow Hands’.”

In case you missed it, the former One Directioner also announced on Sept. 14 that his debut solo album Flicker will arrive on Oct. 20. As in, next month. (We’re not ready.) Niall is also on tour right now, so don’t miss your chance to be one of the first to hear new material from the record! Check out his dates here.

my new single & one of my favourites on the album " Too Much to Ask " is out at midnight EST . pic.twitter.com/OEgsKgHgOn — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 15, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you love “Too Much To Ask?”