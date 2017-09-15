London Mayor: City Won’t Be ‘Defeated By Terrorism’ After Subway Explosion

London mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the ‘terrorists’ who detonated a bomb on a packed subway train, injuring 22 passengers on September 15. He vowed that the act of terrorism wouldn’t deter the strong people of his city from living their lives.

Chaos erupted on a train at the Parsons Green subway station just outside of London on September 15, when an unidentified device detonated, sending “heatwaves” through multiple packed train cars during rush hour. Ambulances responded to the scene around 9:00am local time to treat the 22 passengers injured by the blast, and thankfully, none of their injuries are life-threatening, according to authorities. Some were reportedly injured by the blast, and others trampled in the mad panic to dash off the train, according to eyewitnesses at the station. Passengers were seen being taken to the hospital with burns on their bodies and faces.

Photos taken inside the train, which runs on the District Line, show a white plastic bucket inside a plastic shopping bag. Flames and wires are busting out of the top of the bucket (see video below). It’s unclear what made the makeshift bomb go off, or who placed it there. No arrests have been made as of press time, butLondon’s Metropolitan Police has confirmed that they’re treating the incident as an act of terrorism. London mayor Sadiq Khan, 46, released a statement shortly after the incident:

“Our city utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life,” Mayo Khan said in a statement. “As London has proven again and again, we will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism. I am in close contact with the Metropolitan Police, Transport for London, Government and other emergency services who are responding at the scene and leading the investigation. My sincere gratitude goes to all our courageous emergency responders and the TfL staff who were first on the scene. I urge all Londoners to remain calm and vigilant, and to check TfL’s website for travel advice.”

Video shows fire caused by the detonation of an improvised device that injured 22 people on a London Tube train: pic.twitter.com/YlS6utBfC0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 15, 2017

Khan said he’ll be meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May and the government’s COBRA emergency committee later in the day to address the terrorist act. May tweeted after the bombing that, “My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident.” Britain’s official terrorism threat level stands at “severe,” which is the second-highest rating on their five-point scale. This means that they believe another attack is highly likely.

London has been attacked by terrorists several times in 2017 already, with vehicle attacks near Parliament, on the London Bridge, and near a mosque. Khan told LBC radio that Londoners will see “over the course of today and the next few days an enhanced police presence, not simply on the public transport network but also across London.”

