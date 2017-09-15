Kim Kardashian Posts Throwback Pic Of Her Pussycat Dolls Performance — Can You Believe It’s Her?

Nostalgia alert! Kim Kardashian celebrated #FBF to the fullest on Sept. 15, by sharing a red-hot throwback pic from her 2008 Pussycat Dolls performance. She turned up the heat in her low-cut corset and stilettos!

Kim Kardashian West, 36, is bringing sexy back! The reality star took a stroll down memory lane while sharing sizzling throwback pics to her app on Sept. 15, including a few from her iconic 2008 performance with the Pussycat Dolls. Fans can hardly recognize Kim in the eye-catching shots, with her lioness-inspired mane and smokey makeup. She looked hot to trot while clad in a low-cut corset and sailor outfit, putting on an unforgettable show at Pure nightclub. “Do you guys remember this Pussycat Dolls performance I did in Las Vegas in Season 3 of our show?” the selfie queen wrote. The tenth anniversary for Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming up later this month and she’s already getting in the spirit by looking “back on all of the crazy things” they did in past seasons! Click to see Kim’s hottest selfies over the years, right here.

“This performance at Pure Nightclub inside of Caesars Palace was so surreal,” she revealed. “My good friend Robin Antin, who created the Pussycat Dolls, choreographed a dance routine that I performed as the finale of the show. I was SO nervous because I’d just had Lasik eye surgery and didn’t have much time to rehearse. I was worried I wouldn’t be able to see anything in the dark. I also performed the routine in a bathtub and I kept thinking I was going to slip and fall. Luckily, the performance went really well!” Kim even said that Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner celebrated with her afterwards by hitting the town! The makeup maven is finally spilling all the tea and she kept the smoldering throwback pics coming, even sharing a bikini-clad photo with Stephanie Shepherd.

Meanwhile, Kim recently broke her silence about the reports she and hubby Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child via surrogate on Sept. 11. “I’ve definitely seen a lot of things, we’ve never confirmed anything,” the reality star told E! News. “So, I think when we’re ready to talk about it we will, and I think it’s super invasive when people are just… So many details out there, and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this. Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when we’re ready.”

HollywoodLifers, can you recognize Kim in throwback pics? Tell us, below!