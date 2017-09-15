London Subway Explosion: Terrified Kids Separated From Moms & Nannies As Chaos Erupts

Dozens of kids were on their way to school when a bomb detonated in a London subway train, and many were left in a panic as they were separated from their caretaker. Here’s an eyewitness account from the scene.

Chaos erupted in a London tube station when a device was detonated in a subway car at Parsons Green around 8:20 a.m. local time on Sept. 15. The terrifying explosion took place during rush hour, as kids were on their way to school and adults were on their way to work, and witnesses saw panicked adults looking for their lost children who they got separated from in the disarray. “Everyone was doing the 100-meter sprint at the same time,” Luke Walmsley told NBC News. “The girl I was sat next to fell on the floor. She got trampled on and flattened. There were lots of kids and lots of nannies and moms trying to work out where their kids were.”

Ryan Barnett, who was also in the area at the time, described the scene as “absolute chaos,” and revealed what he saw in detail. “I ended up squashed on the staircase,” he recalled. “People were falling over, people fainting, crying. There were little kids clinging on to the back of me.” More than 20 people were injured in the explosion, which is being considered a “terrorist incident.” However, the mayor of London has vowed that the city will remain strong and not show fear or be intimidated. “Our city utterly condemns the hideous individuals who use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life,” he said.

22 people were treated at the hospital at the blast, including a ten-year-old young boy. However, none reported major injuries. This explosion follows the horrific terrorist attack at England’s Manchester Arena, which left 22 people dead. London has also been the target of various deadly vehicle attacks this year.

