Kenneka Jenkins: Police Release Videos Of Her Stumbling Through Hotel Before Her Death

After police analyzed all surveillance footage from the night Kenneka Jenkins, 19, died, they have released the tapes. Watch the frightening footage of her stumbling through the hotel before her death.

Police have officially released multiple video tapes from the Crowne Plaza Hotel, where Kenneka Jenkins was pronounced dead on Sept. 10. The 19-year-old was found inside the hotel freezer, after she attended a party at the hotel with friends on the night of Sept. 9. The teen, dressed in a blue jean outfit with long straight hair, can be seen in the video footage, stumbling through the hotel hallways. Watch the surveillance video above, and click here to listen to the 911 audio call from the night of her death.

In the video — While she is seen swerving through the hallways, she slams into a wall, and then nearly topples over a banister leading to a set of stairs. When she’s able to catch herself, Jenkins stumbles a bit more to an out-of-sight area and eventually reappears. Once she is in sight, Jenkins enters through a door to an unknown area, then comes back out of the door, and then goes back into the unknown area. When Jenkins comes out of the door, again, she begins to stumble toward the surveillance camera and down the hallway, where she slips out of sight again.

The rest of the footage shows Jenkins wandering alone through other areas of the hotel, some of which appear to be a kitchen, an elevator, and other hallways. She can be seen stumbling in all areas of the videos. It is unclear if Jenkins was intoxicated in the video footage, as an autopsy and toxicology reports have yet to be completed.

HL reached out to the Rosemont Public Safety Department, who is handling the investigation, for further information on the case. So far, police have been analyzing the surveillance footage, as well as the social media activity — which contains Facebook videos and social comments — surrounding Jenkins’ death. As of Sept. 13, police already located and interview 12 people “who were involved in some way,” an official press release detailed. Detective Joe Balogh provided us with the following exclusive statement on Sept. 11:

“This is an active investigation. Our detectives have been working and interviewing everyone involved and trying to get all of the names of the people who were involved at the hotel, and who were around that night. Detectives are currently reviewing any and all footage from around the area of the hotel, as well as reviewing social media… Right now, we are waiting on the medical examiner results so we can go from there.”

