Kenneka Jenkins’ Mom Slams Claim That Teen Walked Into Freezer On Her Own: This Info Is ‘False’

A man who claims to be a friend of Kenneka Jenkins’ family claims tapes showed the teen walk into a hotel freezer on her own before she died, but her mom, Tereasa Martin, is standing by her theory that there’s more to the story.

Kenneka Jenkins‘ mom, Tereasa Martin, is livid about Andrew Holmes’ public account of what reportedly happened to her daughter. On Sept. 13, Andrew watched the hotel surveillance video from when Kenneka went missing at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont Illinois during the early morning of Sept. 9. The next day, he came forward to reveal what he saw in the videos: Kenneka waiting in the hotel lobby, then taking an elevator down to a lower level and wandering around disoriented. The footage then shows Kenneka opening the doors to an area in the kitchen before entering the walk-in freezer, with the door closing behind her. She was found dead in the freezer around 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Based on Andrew’s account, Kenneka entered the freezer on her own — she was not forced in there and she did not meet anybody else in the kitchen. However, the family is still waiting for toxicology tests, and her mom is not in agreement with this theory of what happened. After Andrew made his statement, Tereasa came forward to say the activist had “misrepresented” her, according to the Chicago Tribune. “He came out of the blue acting like he was a friend,” she said on Facebook Live. “But he calls me this morning and says, ‘Oh, the hotel is not many any money. I think you need to go online and stop the protest.'” She also told viewers that the information Andrew gave earlier was “false.”

Tereasa has been livid with the hotel and Rosemont police ever since Kenneka disappeared on Sept. 9. When she first arrived at the Crowne Plaza around 5:00 a.m. on the 9th, staff told her she couldn’t view any surveillance footage until she filed a missing persons report. Then, when she spoke to police, they told her to hold off on filing for a few hours in case Kenneka showed up. It wasn’t until 2:00 p.m. that the footage was viewed, and Kenneka wasn’t spotted on the film until a second viewing at 10:00 that night.

“They were too hush-hush at the hotel,” Tereasa added on the 14th. After her daughter was found dead, she expressed similar sentiments. “If [police] had taken me seriously and checked right away, they could have found my daughter much sooner,” she said at the time. “And she might have been alive.”

