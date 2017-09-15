Heather Locklear Hospitalized After Scary Car Crash — Is She Okay?

Oh my gosh! Heather Locklear drove her Porsche into a ditch on Sept. 14, and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Here’s what we know about the 55-year-old ‘Melrose Place’ actress’ car crash.

Poor Heather Locklear! The 55-year-old actress was sent to a hospital on Sept. 14 after a scary car accident. Law enforcement told TMZ that Heather crashed her Porsche into a ditch at around 6pm PST in Thousand Oaks, CA. Luckily, she was awake and alert after the crash. However, she did sustain some minor injuries, which was why she was hospitalized. Click here for more pics of Heather.

Though Heather does have a long history of drug and alcohol abuse, police say that neither appeared to have played a role in this accident. Heather wasn’t arrested or given a citation when police arrived on the scene to help her.

Story developing…

