Harry Dean Stanton Dead: 5 Things To Know About Legendary Actor Who Died At 91

So sad! Harry Dean Stanton has died quietly at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in L.A at the age of 91. The actor was an icon who had memorable roles in ‘The Godfather II,’ ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Escape from New York.’

One of the most well-known character actors in Hollywood, Harry Dean Stanton has died peacefully at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. The 91-year-old actor was one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood delivering unforgettable performances for over 60 years including roles in Cool Hand Luke, Alien, Paris, Texas, Wild at Heart and so many more. Harry’s heartbreaking death is a devastating loss to the entertainment industry and he will truly be missed. Here’s 5 things to know about the late star:

1.) Harry was a man of many talents. He’s an actor, musician, and singer whose illustrious career spanned over half a century. The icon was a skilled guitarist with an energetic stage presence that always kept fans wanting more. Harry’s final performance will be seen in the highly anticipated drama film Lucky, which will be released Sept. 29. The late star plays the lead in the movie about a “90-year-old atheist has outlived and out-smoked his contemporaries, and as he comes to terms with his own mortality, he searches for ever-elusive enlightenment,” according to IMDB.

2.) The late icon is survived by friends and family who “love him.” Fans were absolutely devastated upon hearing the news that Harry passed away at the age of 91 at LA’s Cedars-Sinai Hospital on the afternoon of Sept. 15. Many celebs were even taking to social media to share their condolences and their favorite memories of him. “Everybody loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond great) — and a great human being,” his Twin Peaks co-star David Lynch wrote. Olivia Wilde sweetly added, “Harry Dean Stanton was the definition of cool. On Alpha Dog, he wouldn’t leave a room w/o saying, ‘Love ya. Mean it.’ Such a great guy. RIP.”

3.) He was a lifelong bachelor. Even though Harry was once head over heels about his girlfriend Rebecca De Mornay in 1982, they never tied the knot. Harry surprisingly proposed to his then-love, but things ended up not working out between the two. He later revealed how he felt about not getting married during a candid interview with website Blouinartinfo. “Regret is another form of suffering, which I’m not into,” Harry confessed. “It’s pointless. If I did regret, I’d have a lot of regrets, but ultimately you have to accept what you do and what happens. We react in a certain way and we have nothing to do with it. Ultimately, we’re not in charge of our lives.”

4.) Harry was good friends with Jack Nicholson. They say birds of a feather, flock together and these two got along swimmingly from the moment they met. Harry previously revealed how Jack inspired his creativity after writing a part for him in the 1965 western Ride the Whirlwind. Harry portrayed a leader of an outlaw gang and he loved Jack’s golden advice about “letting the wardrobe do the acting and just playing yourself.” Harry was later Jack’s best man at his 1962 wedding, and they lived together for more than two years after Jack’s divorce.

5.) The late star had dreams of becoming great. Harry randomly spoke with playwright Sam Shepard at a Santa Fe, New Mexico bar in 1983 about his hopes for the future, which led to his first breakout role on Paris, Texas. “I was telling him I was sick of the roles I was playing,” Harry revealed to the New York Times. “I told him I wanted to play something of some beauty or sensitivity. I had no inkling he was considering me for the lead in his movie.”

