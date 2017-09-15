Uh-oh! Gucci Mane decided to join controverial YouTube star Jake Paul for a song and his fans are PISSED! Check out their heated, amazing responses!

Some collabs have us too excited for words, like Cardi B, 24, getting together with Migos! Others have us scratching our heads, like Gucci Mane, 37, choosing to join polarizing YouTuber Jake Paul, 20, for a new track. It’s called “Why Me” and it’s briefly teased in a video that surfaced on Sept. 15 clearly showing the rapper recording with Jake in the studio. And Gucci is facing a fierce backlash from fans for it! This comes after Jake told a fan they looked like they will “blow someone up” in August based on their race.

“I love Gucci Mane, he is gonna ruin his career,” one fan wrote alongside a pic of Jake and Gucci the studio. “Someone lock him up again.” “Let’s estimate how much Jake Paul paid Gucci Mane for a feature,” another added. “Gucci Mane is featuring on a Jake Paul song. I wish I made that up,” yet another chimed in. The anger is palpable! Check out pics of Jake right here.

The YouTube mastermind also came under fire in recent days when his ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet, 21, alleged that he physically abused her during their relationship. “Yeah, so um, Jake Paul, you guys know that I used to live with him for two years,” Alissa says in a video on Aug. 19 alongside her new BF FaZe Banks. “I’ve known him for like three or four years. You know we’ve been through a lot of sh*t. And honestly, he did assault me a few times.” Wow. Regardless if you believe her side of the story, turmoil seems to follow Jake, and now Gucci is getting caught up in it too!

Gucci Mane is cancelled for the time being. Just found out he’s collab-ing with Jake Paul. — gnario (@mLkingg) September 15, 2017

let's estimate how much jake paul paid gucci mane for a feature — SLIGHT (@slightbeats) September 16, 2017

JAKE PAUL IS DOING A SONG WITH GUCCI MANE ! WTFF GUCCI !!! RIP GOOD MUSIC👎 — { FF🔱}. (@fatimafsky99) September 15, 2017

I love Gucci Mane, but he gonna ruin his career. someone lock him up again. (He is making a song with Jake Paul) 😔🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KsOyCHaXeG — Ali Rizwan (@AliRizwannn) September 15, 2017

jake paul is collaborating with gucci mane bye pic.twitter.com/V1n5R8YAHz — gabby // (@energygab) September 16, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Are you upset that Gucci is working with the YouTube star? Let us know below!