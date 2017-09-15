Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Hold Hands & Rock Sunglasses At Night On Three-Way Date With Bella

Well look at these cuties! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are not afraid to wear their sunglasses at night, especially when on a date with their favorite plus one, Bella Hadid.

Gigi Hadid, 22, and Zayn Malik, 24, are taking it easy now that New York Fashion Week has come to an end. Both young stars had a whirlwind week, and on Thursday, September 14, they decided to have a quiet night out in the city. But, they weren’t alone! Gigi and Zayn were joined by the supermodel’s little sister, Bella, 20. In the pictures, Gigi and Zayn are holding hands as they leave their building, both wearing sunglasses despite it being nighttime. Bella left the building alone to join them, and instead of sunglasses she wore a black newsboy cap which helped her keep a low profile.

While Gigi and Zayn dressed more casually for the evening by wearing jeans and boots, Bella got glammed up before tagging along. The model, who also took NYFW by storm, looked sexy in a plaid t-shirt dress and white knee-high boots. It’s unclear where the three of them went for the night, but we have to say it’s so cool that they are all so close. Gigi is very lucky to have a boyfriend as cool as Zayn, and even more so that he and her sister, Bella, get along so well. As HollywoodLife.com has previously reported, Zayn is also very close with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, who has recently called him “family” on Instagram.

