George Clooney Admits His ‘Knucklehead’ Twins Make Him Cry ‘4 Times A Day’

Although there’s a lot of tears, George Clooney’s adjusting to fatherhood one day at a time! The actor admitted what surprised him most about being a first-time dad, and what twins, Alexander and Ella, are like!

While George Clooney, 56, has remained mum about his new life as a father to twins Alexander and Ella — born in June 2017 — he got very candid in a new interview! The actor admitted that fatherhood has been a rollercoaster of surprises and tears. However, it’s not the twins who’ve been crying. “They don’t cry,” he confessed to Daily Mail while promoting his film, Suburbicon [which he directed] at the Toronto Film Festival. “I cry more than they do. I cry four times a day right now, because I’m so tired,” he admitted. Aw! He jokingly added: “Hey, remember back when you were single, before you didn’t have to worry about keeping people alive?”

As for what the twins, who he and Amal Clooney, 39, have yet to show the world, are up too? — “All they want to do is eat, so I have nothing to give them except a bottle once in a while, and they’re happy about that, but it’s mostly Amal for them at the moment,” he explained, subsequently adding, “I don’t even really understand what’s going on.”

While fatherhood has its own moments for first-time dads, George had a few surprises due to the fact that he had two babies at once. “The surprise for me was how much more complicated twins is than just the one – it’s not just twice as much work, it’s more than that,” he said. And, right now, he’s not exactly the center of attention in Alexander and Ella’s eyes. “It’s not even so much work for me, because these two knuckleheads don’t even care that I exist right now!”

And, it wouldn’t be a George Clooney interview without him gushing over his lovely wife, Amal. He credited the high-profile lawyer for handling the brunt of the sleepless nights. However, he’s been right by her side. “I have such admiration for my wife because she’s breastfeeding them and getting about two hours of sleep per interval, and the love they have for her is a sight to see and it’s beautiful,” he said.

Although we haven’t had the chance to see the twins, George provided an exciting teaser for what’s to come when he and Amal [hopefully] decide to show them off. “Really, they’re funny kids. He just eats and eats and sits and goes ‘uh-uh’ and I have never seen anything eat so much in my life,” he explained of Alexander. As for Ella? — “And she’s very delicate and feminine, and she’s all eyes and looks like her mother.”

Yes, George is a first-time dad. But, don’t underestimate his pre-baby knowledge. The actor is actually a godfather to quite a few of his pal’s kids. “Although I wasn’t completely unaware of what life would be like [with children]. All my friends have kids and I’m godfather to about 20 of them, so I knew what I was in for.”

The actor also quipped about becoming a parent later on in life. “All I can do is play catch-up and hope I’m not on a walker when I’m chasing my grown kids around!” Speaking having children at a later age, George admitted that he really didn’t believe it was in the cards for him. “Look, I’m 56 years old, and I didn’t think it was going to happen for me. I thought my life would be focused on my career, not relationships, and I’d sort of accepted that.” Before Amal, George was known as Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor.

But, that all changed when he met Amal in 2013 at a dinner party. “… I met Amal and I thought, ‘Well, I have this incredible relationship, this is wonderful’. And then… all of a sudden we have these two knuckleheads around who make me laugh every day.” So cute!

