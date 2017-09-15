‘Hot Cop’ Slammed For Repugnant Anti-Semitic Post About Putting People In ‘Ovens’

Michael Hamill, one of the viral ‘Hot Cops,’ is being dragged for allegedly making anti-Semitic posts, including one where said people should be dealt in ‘the Hitler way.’ Ex-fans now demand that he be fired!

This is why we can’t have nice things anymore. Officer Michael Hamill, 28, one of the Gainesville police officers whose “Hot Cops” picture went viral during Hurricane Irma, is under investigation for allegedly making anti-Semitic posts on his Facebook page, according to PEOPLE magazine. One of these posts, which appear to have been written by Michael on Aug. 24, 2011, makes a crude joke about the Holocaust. “So, I find it funny that people will talk about how our government needs to do something about our economy and in reality its YOU who needs to stop taking advantage of our system and get a life and do something with your life,” Michael reportedly wrote. “Gotta love reality when it hits you in the face, Stupid people annoy me. Put them in an oven and deal with them the Hitler way.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, Michael (supposedly the cop in the middle of the viral photo) allegedly made an even more disgusting anti-Semitic joke in 2013. “Who knew that reading Jewish jokes before I go to bed would not only make me feel better about myself but also help me to sleep better as well,” he allegedly posted on April 23. “Here is one for everybody. ‘What’s the difference between boy scouts and Jews?’ Anybody know? Well it is because ‘Boy Scouts come back from their camps.’”

Michael’s Facebook page is no longer visible to the public (as he either disabled it or it was suspended.) Well, Officer Hamill may no longer be serving the public, as some outraged citizens have gone online to call that he be fired. After these posts were dug up, many were saying that there was no room for “anti-Semitic cops.”

Michael Gordon Hamill – The so called "Hot Cop" from Gainesville. PLEASE PASS ON THIS GUY'S FB POSTS. DISGUSTING. #JewHaters pic.twitter.com/FDePKBcF52 — Donja Bunnell (@Rosie1618) September 15, 2017

Time for "hot cop" to be fired. And side note: he's NOT hot, not even a little. Oh and being anti semetic is the most unattractive trait https://t.co/Whw5B0HhJa — TraceyJ *Now Jump!* (@TraceyJ305) September 14, 2017

'Hot Cop?' more 'Not Cop' @GainesvillePD rookie disgraces #cops Need to be fired ASAP No room for anti-Semite cops https://t.co/21toPJkVkF — Tom Smith (@tomsmithblue) September 15, 2017

The guy in the middle is a racist. Michael Hamill wants to deal with Americans on welfare "the Hitler way" and put them in an oven. https://t.co/fQwKBpQT3e — stephanie (@inteleligent) September 15, 2017

Those citizens might get their wish. The Gainesville Police Department released a statement on Sept. 14 that confirmed an investigation was underway. “Several citizens have brought information to our attention regarding a complaint against Officer Hamill,” the department said, per WGFL. “GPD is reviewing the allegation and will do so in accordance to Florida law and department policy. Under Florida Law, complaint information is confidential until an investigation is concluded, and we will not be offering any further statement until that time. The Gainesville Police Department prides itself with our philosophy and mission of compassion, inclusion, and respect and will fully review the matter.”

The photo of the three officers, including Michael, had at least 379k likes, over 200k shares and 140k comments by Sept. 13. The Gainesville Police Department had said they would make the photo a calendar that they’d sell for charity, but after these allegations, they may want to hold off on that plan.

