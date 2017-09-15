Fergie & Josh Duhamel: They Were Reportedly Trying For A Baby Just 1 Year Before Shocking Split

Love is dead. Fergie and Josh Duhamel called it quits on Sept. 14, ending their 13-year-relationship. If that wasn’t heartbreaking enough, these two reportedly tried all last year to have a second child!

It seems nothing lasts forever, even the love between Josh Duhamel, 44, and Fergie, 42. The couple – who tied the knot in 2009 after dating for five years – announced they had decided to “separate as a couple” earlier in 2017. The two share a four-year-old boy named Axl, but had things worked out differently, he would have had a baby brother or sister. Fergie and Josh were “trying to have another baby as of last year,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that there “had been a lot of talk in Fergie and Josh’s household about expanding the family”

Wow. This is shocking. Would a second baby have prevented this breakup? Or, would a newborn have made this inevitable split even more complicated to deal with? The couple “had been having problems” for a while, a source told Us, and Josh reportedly moved out sometime around early spring. While it’s sad that Josh and Fergie weren’t able to add to their family, it might have been for the best if Josh was looking for his own place so soon in the year.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, it seems Josh is back on the prowl. He was spotted flirting with “pretty woman” at a Los Angeles gym in the early hours of Sept. 11, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. After chatting up this “gorgeous, younger Fergie-lookalike,” Josh gave this woman a “sweaty hug.” Either the mystery woman was someone Josh knew, or he was ready to get “physical” with someone new.

Speaking of newly single people, Josh and Olivia Munn, 37, who split from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 33, in April, are co-stars in the upcoming film, Buddy Games. They may be more than that, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that they have “gotten very close” during filming. This raised some eyebrows, as Josh and Fergie hadn’t announced their split yet, but the insider said that Fergie was “totally comfortable” with Olivia getting close to Josh. Well, if they had been on the rocks for a while, that makes a lot of sense. Still, it’s a bit of a punch to the gut to see these two – who seemed like the definition of “couples goals” – break up.

Are you sad that Fergie and Josh broke up, HollywoodLifers? Do you hope they’ll get back together, or do you think that this split is for the best?